NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 154.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after buying an additional 642,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Netflix from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.00.

Netflix Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $34.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $840.14. 1,798,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $876.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $751.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.26 and a 52 week high of $941.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,742 shares of company stock valued at $131,030,268 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

