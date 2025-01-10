NWF Group (LON:NWF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.28 ($1.97) and traded as low as GBX 153 ($1.88). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 155.20 ($1.91), with a volume of 49,886 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get NWF Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NWF

NWF Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NWF Group Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 160.06. The company has a market capitalization of £77.14 million, a PE ratio of 866.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22.

(Get Free Report)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.