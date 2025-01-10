Oculis’ (OCS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Oculis Stock Up 2.6 %

Oculis Company Profile

NASDAQ OCS opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. Oculis has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

