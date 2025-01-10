Oculis’ (OCS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.
Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.
