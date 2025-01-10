Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Stock Price Up 5.8% – What’s Next?

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.95 and last traded at $27.89. Approximately 763,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,093,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

OS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onestream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27.

In other Onestream news, Director Michael Burkland sold 63,608 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,971,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 13,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $412,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,699,787 shares of company stock valued at $230,912,230 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Onestream during the third quarter worth $325,000.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

