ORG Partners LLC Grows Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 3,697.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,125 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter worth about $377,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SPDN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. 3,229,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,918,212. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

