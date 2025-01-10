ORG Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $170,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.42. 104,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,802. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.53 and a 12 month high of $106.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.52.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

