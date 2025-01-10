ORG Partners LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

ORG Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 344.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,980 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 124.5% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,490. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

