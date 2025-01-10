ORG Partners LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Future U.S. Themes ETF (NYSEARCA:BTHM)

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Future U.S. Themes ETF (NYSEARCA:BTHM – Free Report) by 201,672.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,037 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of BlackRock Future U.S. Themes ETF worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Future U.S. Themes ETF during the third quarter worth $379,000.

BTHM stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62. BlackRock Future U.S. Themes ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.04.

The Blackrock Future U.S. Themes ETF (BTHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected to provide exposure to multiple themes, including emerging and structural trends. BTHM was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

