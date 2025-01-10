ORG Partners LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 206.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,371 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises 1.5% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $10,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FV traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.53. 31,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average is $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $49.73 and a 1-year high of $62.82.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

