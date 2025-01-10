ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,054 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOV stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.60. 70,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,825. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.20. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

