ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 337 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 0.3% of ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.58.

Chubb Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $12.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,899. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.37 and a 200-day moving average of $277.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $224.74 and a twelve month high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.