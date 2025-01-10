ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,545 Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:RSST)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:RSST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSST. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF by 24,405.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter.

Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSST traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.37. 95,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,994. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

About Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF

The Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF (RSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that uses leverage to stack total returns from two strategies. The fund manages a portfolio of large-cap U.S RSST was launched on Sep 6, 2023 and is issued by Return Stacked.

