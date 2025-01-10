ORG Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.88.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $160.29 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

