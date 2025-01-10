ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,519. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

