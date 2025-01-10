Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Shares of OR opened at C$27.62 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$17.41 and a one year high of C$29.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$270,331.00. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.