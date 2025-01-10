Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. PFG Advisors raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 201,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 103,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 1,167,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,338,000 after purchasing an additional 598,695 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,514,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,326.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:PTLC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.79. 208,646 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.27.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

