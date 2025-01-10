Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,767,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,138,000 after buying an additional 1,132,656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,235,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,453,000 after acquiring an additional 503,678 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,810 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,261,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,288,000 after purchasing an additional 400,873 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,347,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,897,000 after purchasing an additional 470,872 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,372 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.