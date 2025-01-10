Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $842.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $722.94.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PH traded down $11.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $630.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,012. The company has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $673.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $612.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $453.18 and a twelve month high of $712.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,686,464. The trade was a 27.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total value of $3,434,178.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,263,244.80. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,077 shares of company stock worth $12,303,829. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

