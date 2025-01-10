Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PYCR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Paycor HCM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. 3,475,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,812,375. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -85.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,218 shares in the company, valued at $297,476.36. This represents a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,923.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

