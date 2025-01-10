Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PYCR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYCR
Paycor HCM Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM
In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,218 shares in the company, valued at $297,476.36. This represents a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,923.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.
Paycor HCM Company Profile
Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paycor HCM
- What is a Dividend King?
- Driving Forward: Lucid’s Growing Sales and Gravity SUV’s Impact
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Why Amazon’s Next Earnings Could Trigger a Stock Breakout
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- With This Kind of Data, The Fed Isn’t Cutting Rates This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.