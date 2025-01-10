PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in PayPal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

PayPal Stock Down 4.9 %

PYPL traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.67. 3,626,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168,415. The stock has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

