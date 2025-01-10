peaq Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (PEAQ)

peaq (PEAQ) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, peaq has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. peaq has a market capitalization of $341.17 million and $28.11 million worth of peaq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One peaq coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

peaq Coin Profile

peaq’s launch date was November 12th, 2024. peaq’s total supply is 4,223,125,122 coins and its circulating supply is 656,024,679 coins. peaq’s official website is www.peaq.network. peaq’s official message board is www.peaq.network/community/blog. peaq’s official Twitter account is @peaq.

peaq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “peaq (PEAQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. peaq has a current supply of 4,223,028,493.11385472 with 655,945,505.11911655 in circulation. The last known price of peaq is 0.51795633 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $29,766,238.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.peaq.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as peaq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire peaq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase peaq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

