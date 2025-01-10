PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.64.

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PEP stock traded down $3.52 on Friday, reaching $143.02. 6,919,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,730,728. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $196.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.94%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.