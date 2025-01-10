Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $877.86 million, a P/E ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87.

In other news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $402,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,299.97. The trade was a 37.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perpetua Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the third quarter worth about $10,405,000. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its position in Perpetua Resources by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 1,450,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

