Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Andrew Briggs Buys 29 Shares

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Briggs bought 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 514 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £149.06 ($183.41).
Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 5th, Andrew Briggs acquired 31 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 498 ($6.13) per share, with a total value of £154.38 ($189.96).
Phoenix Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 487.04 ($5.99) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -918.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 505.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 528.21. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 475 ($5.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 581.22 ($7.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Phoenix Group
Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 13 million customers.
We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.
We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.
