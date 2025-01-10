Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Andrew Briggs Buys 29 Shares

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Briggs bought 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 514 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £149.06 ($183.41).

Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, Andrew Briggs acquired 31 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 498 ($6.13) per share, with a total value of £154.38 ($189.96).

Phoenix Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 487.04 ($5.99) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -918.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 505.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 528.21. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 475 ($5.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 581.22 ($7.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHNX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 505 ($6.21) to GBX 510 ($6.28) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 13 million customers.

We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.

We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

