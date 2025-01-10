Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.74 and traded as high as C$12.51. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$11.21, with a volume of 6,188 shares trading hands.

Pinetree Capital Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$105.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Pinetree Capital

In related news, insider L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.12, for a total value of C$46,506.04. Insiders sold a total of 21,876 shares of company stock worth $251,630 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

