Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.74 and traded as high as C$12.51. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$11.21, with a volume of 6,188 shares changing hands.

Pinetree Capital Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.25. The company has a market cap of C$105.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Pinetree Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Pinetree Capital news, insider L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total transaction of C$30,384.00. Insiders have sold 21,876 shares of company stock valued at $251,630 in the last ninety days. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinetree Capital Company Profile

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinetree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinetree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.