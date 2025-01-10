Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Critical Survey

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Plus Therapeutics and Stevanato Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Stevanato Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

Plus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,025.00%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $4.91 million 1.44 -$13.32 million ($2.53) -0.47 Stevanato Group $1.09 billion 6.43 $157.62 million €0.47 ($0.48) 50.64

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Stevanato Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stevanato Group has higher revenue and earnings than Plus Therapeutics. Plus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stevanato Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Stevanato Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics -225.07% N/A -154.56% Stevanato Group 10.47% 9.86% 5.79%

Volatility and Risk

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Stevanato Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stevanato Group beats Plus Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. The company also develops Rhenium-188 NanoLiposome Biodegradable Alginate Microsphere that is designed to treat various solid organ cancers comprising primary and secondary liver cancers by intra-arterial injection. It has license agreements with NanoTx, Corp. and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.