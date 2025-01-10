Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 191.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 19.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Polaris by 187.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Polaris by 3.3% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Polaris by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Down 3.4 %

Polaris stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,547. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.51.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Polaris from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

