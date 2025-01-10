Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF makes up 1.2% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBDT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 216.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 102,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 69,806 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 308,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 46,353 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 170,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 28,863 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 299,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 24,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $602,000.

Shares of IBDT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 369,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,957. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

