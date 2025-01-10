Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,920 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,870,000 after purchasing an additional 66,636 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,196,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,021,000 after acquiring an additional 56,614 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,553,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 378,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.74. 1,678,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,865. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.98 and its 200 day moving average is $125.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $134.51.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

