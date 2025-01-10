Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 2.5% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of VGT traded down $12.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $614.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,082. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $473.89 and a 1-year high of $648.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $625.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $593.13.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

