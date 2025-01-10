Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.87 Million in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMS)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 73,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

Separately, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $256,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBMS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,152. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $26.04.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.