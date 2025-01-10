Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $5.54 on Friday, hitting $408.15. 1,432,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,765. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $307.85 and a 12 month high of $428.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.58.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

