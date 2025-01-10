Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30. The company has a market cap of $34.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 1.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Precision BioSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Precision BioSciences worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

