Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Director Helen M. Boudreau Sells 2,500 Shares

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,708.56. This trade represents a 10.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of PINC opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Premier had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $248.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 61.76%.

PINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Premier from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Premier from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 137.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Premier by 576.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 37.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

