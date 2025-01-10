PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Purchased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 48,368.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 20.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,175,000 after acquiring an additional 184,252 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 481,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,163,000 after purchasing an additional 75,896 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,818,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,721,000 after purchasing an additional 74,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,552,000 after purchasing an additional 65,492 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 179.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 36,614 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

Shares of PSMT traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.25. 485,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,651. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.65. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.74 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $291,020.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,037.64. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Price sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $253,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,370.56. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,463 shares of company stock worth $1,400,727. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

