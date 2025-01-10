ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 5.5% – Time to Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.42 and last traded at $32.03. Approximately 25,202,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 49,976,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 6.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8168 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 65,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

