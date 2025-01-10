ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 5.5% – Time to Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.42 and last traded at $32.03. Approximately 25,202,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 49,976,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8168 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
