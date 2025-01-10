Q1 Earnings Estimate for Immunovant Issued By Zacks Research

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Immunovant in a report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.63) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Immunovant from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

IMVT stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $261,845.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 994,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,639,975.31. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William L. Macias sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $91,782.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,512,495.76. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,464. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 19.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,537,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,446,000 after buying an additional 2,053,688 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Immunovant by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,909 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,225,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,936,000 after purchasing an additional 760,692 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 69.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 951,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 391,436 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,167,000 after purchasing an additional 303,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

