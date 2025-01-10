Q2 EPS Estimates for M-tron Industries Increased by Analyst

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of M-tron Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for M-tron Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for M-tron Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.71 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.81. M-tron Industries has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $71.10.
In related news, Director Ivan Arteaga sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $81,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,440.24. This represents a 81.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.
