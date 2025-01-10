Q3 Earnings Forecast for Shake Shack Issued By William Blair

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.59.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $132.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 780.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $64.16 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.73.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $3,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 407,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,647,206.34. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $88,281.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,894.67. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,333 shares of company stock worth $6,566,330. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

