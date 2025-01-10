Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 15384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

