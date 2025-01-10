Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Shares Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.54. Approximately 33,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 69,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85.

Get Rapport Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapport Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapport Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.