RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) Reports President’s Resignation and Operational Statistics

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc., a real estate company based in Denver, Colorado, announced a key executive change in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Amy Lessinger, the President of RE/MAX, LLC, which is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings, informed the company of her resignation from her position on January 3, 2025. Her resignation is effective starting January 17, 2025, and the company is actively searching for her replacement.

Get alerts:

Additionally, the filing provided updates on the company’s operational statistics. As of December 31, 2024, the total RE/MAX Agent Count stood at 146,627, showcasing a slight increase of 1.2% from the previous year. Notably, there was a decline in agent count in the U.S. and Canada, while there was growth outside of the U.S. and Canada. The number of Motto Mortgage Open Offices decreased by 8.5% from the previous year to 225.

Moreover, RE/MAX reaffirmed its financial guidance for both the fourth quarter of 2024 and the full year 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenues in the range of $71.0 million to $76.0 million, including revenue from Marketing Funds ranging from $18.5 million to $20.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the same period is anticipated to be in the range of $20.5 million to $23.5 million.

Looking at the full year 2024, RE/MAX anticipates revenues to fall within $306.0 million to $311.0 million, with Marketing Funds contributing $78.5 million to $80.5 million in revenue. The company expects Adjusted EBITDA for the entire year to be in the range of $95.0 million to $98.0 million.

The company reminds investors that the information provided in the 8-K filing is not filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and should not be incorporated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act. It also highlighted that Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used for evaluating the performance of its operating businesses and providing transparency into financial results.

Forward-looking statements included in the filing caution investors about the uncertainties and risks that could impact the achievement of future results. The company emphasized that these statements are made based on information available at the time of filing and subject to change based on current circumstances.

For more detailed financial information, investors are encouraged to refer to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.’s third quarter earnings release issued on October 31, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read RE/MAX’s 8K filing here.

About RE/MAX

(Get Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

See Also