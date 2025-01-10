Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $59.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.69.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Red Rock Resorts
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts
Red Rock Resorts Price Performance
Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.01.
Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.
About Red Rock Resorts
Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Red Rock Resorts
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.