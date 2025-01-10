Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for OncoCyte (OCX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ: OCX) in the last few weeks:

1/7/2025 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – OncoCyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,148. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. OncoCyte Co. has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $3.57.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 6,122.29% and a negative return on equity of 269.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Andrea S. James bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $45,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,904.30. The trade was a 59.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Patrick W. Smith acquired 90,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $192,166.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,773,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,413.39. The trade was a 5.36 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 122,719 shares of company stock valued at $264,341 in the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoCyte stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of OncoCyte worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

