Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.06. Resverlogix shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Resverlogix Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$15.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Resverlogix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resverlogix Corp clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is developing an advanced epigenetic drug called apabetalone for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, peripheral artery disease, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resverlogix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resverlogix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.