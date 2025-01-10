Ridgewood Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,576,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,543,000 after buying an additional 176,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,826,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,302,000 after purchasing an additional 327,802 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,469,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,392,000 after purchasing an additional 471,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,373,000 after purchasing an additional 22,875 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.05. 486,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,566. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $693.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on HP

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.