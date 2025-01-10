Ridgewood Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 43,417 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.48.

Oracle Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $7.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.75. 5,268,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,375,557. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $103.54 and a 12-month high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.