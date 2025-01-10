Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

HD traded up $3.48 on Friday, hitting $390.68. 2,568,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,494. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $388.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $406.19 and its 200-day moving average is $385.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.