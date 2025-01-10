Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 96 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of VOT stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.64. 146,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,129. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.36. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $211.58 and a 12 month high of $275.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

